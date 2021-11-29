'Jab We Met Again': Union Minister Shares Photos With Wife From Mussoorie

The Union Minister, sharing photo with wife, said their love blossemed in Mussoorie

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri shared a few photographs on Sunday with his wife and former Indian diplomat, Lakshmi Puri, on Instagram, where the couple is seen amid the hills of Mussoorie. While sharing the photos, he reminisced the days when they first met. The couple took the photographs against the backdrop of majestic mountains of Mussoorie, where, the Union Minister said, their love blossomed and they decided to marry and spend the rest of their lives together. He captioned the post, “Jab we met again in Mussoorie”, and went on to add, “That's where we first met, fell in love and decided to spend our lives together!”

He also used hashtags such as ‘jabwemetagain', ‘lovestory', ‘couplegoals', ‘yearsoftogetherness' ‘togetherforever', ‘relationshipgoals' and ‘loveher' among others.

Over 2,000 people had liked the post and many commented on it and congratulated the couple for all these years of togetherness.

“Absolutely amazing. Sir, you and Lakshmi ji complement each other so beautifully. God bless always,” said a user.

Another wrote, “Lovely pictures. You two look great together.”

Some of the other comments ranged from “picture perfect” to “beautiful pair”, and “lovely couple” to “made for each other”.

Both Mr Puri and his wife have served India as civil servants and then as top diplomats. Ms Puri is a former Assistant Secretary-General at the United Nations and Deputy Executive Director of UN Women, which works for gender equality.

Mr Puri is a 1974 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer. He served as the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations from 2009 to 2013, after several other postings at Indian missions across the world. In 2014, he joined the BJP and became a union minister.