Ukraine Soldiers Dance To 'Naatu Naatu', Video Is Viral

The craze of the award-winning movie 'RRR' does not seem to end. The action-drama, which recently won an Oscar, has amassed a massive fan following globally and is still running to packed theatres in many parts of the world. Almost every day, videos of people dancing to the electrifying track "Naatu Naatu" go viral on social media. However, this time around, a video of Ukraine soldiers grooving to the hit track is going viral on the internet.

The video was shared by Jane Fedotova on Twitter. In the two-minute-long clip, the soldiers in Mykolaiv recreated the entire song pictured on Ram Charan and Jr NTR with a twist. The song shows the soldiers performing against Russia's invasion, much like how the two actors performed against the Britishers in the original video. The Ukrainian military's unique and amusing interpretation of this song received a lot of attention online, captivating viewers from all over the world.

Військові з Миколаєва зняли пародію на пісню #NaatuNaatu з 🇮🇳 фільму "RRR", головний саундтрек якого виграв Оскар цього року.



У оригінальній сцені гол.герої піснею виражають протест проти британського офіцера (колонізатора) за те, що він не пустив їх на зустріч. pic.twitter.com/bVbfwdjfj1 — Jane_fedotova🇺🇦 (@jane_fedotova) May 29, 2023

"The military from Mykolaiv filmed a parody of the song #NaatuNaatu from of the movie "RRR", the main soundtrack of which won an Oscar this year. In the original scene, the main characters express their protest against the British officer (colonizer) for not allowing them to meet with a song," reads the caption of the video.

The official account of 'RRR' also retweeted the clip along with three folding hands emojis.

Since being shared, the video has amassed six lakh views and over six thousand likes on the microblogging platform.

"Ukrainian interpretation of #NaatuNaatu. We are fighting our own colonizer and we will make Russia understand once and for all that #Ukraine is free and independent," said a user.

Another user said, "Brilliant adaptation of #NaatuNaatu song to the military context in #Ukraine amidst the ongoing #UkraineRussiaWar."

Notably, the song was shot outside Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's official residence. The shooting took place months before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

RRR follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) in the 1920s. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in key roles.