UK Woman Reveals Bizarre Method To Stop Flatmates From Stealing Her Food

If you have ever lived with roommates or flatmates, you might have known the fear of having your things stolen or misplaced. The absolute worst is when they take your food without permission and don't even restock it. After a point of time, such behaviour gets pretty annoying.

One such woman who experienced the same recently revealed a hack to deter such thieving flatmates.

The woman who hails from the UK has gone viral after she revealed a bizarre method to discourage her flatmates from stealing her food. The user, who goes by the name of Sarah posted a video on Tiktok, saying that she was forced to ''poison'' her own food because her inconsiderate flatmates kept stealing it, New York Post reported.

Well, it was not exactly ''poison'' that she added, but copious amounts of salt. However, the on-screen text confused and started a lot of users.

''Throwback to 2 years ago when I had to poison my food because my flatmates kept stealing it,'' read the on-screen text.

In the video, the university student was seen adding table salt to a carton of organic British skimmed milk. She then poured a little more salt into the carton and shook it. She ended the video by declaring that she would put the now-contaminated milk back in the fridge and ''wait for someone to drink it.''

''So, people want to drink my milk and want to put it back empty in the fridge. So we're gonna see who's who,'' explained Sarah.

She wrote in the caption, ''And I have absolutely no regrets and yes someone drank it.''

Many internet users were left amused by her action, while some joked that they initially thought the salt was rat poison. Others also supported her and stated that they agree with her method.

“I like this because when they go low, I go LOWER,” commented one user.