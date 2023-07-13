UK Woman Forced To Shave Head, Claims Botched Hair Extension Left Her Bald

Shauna Higgins sought the help of a dermatologist.

A woman in the UK has claimed that hair extensions left her scalp damaged and caused her to lose her hair, according to a New York Post report. Shauna Higgins, 24, said in a Facebook post that she paid nearly $1,700 (Rs 1.39 lakh) to a salon in London for extensions to help treat her hair loss condition. She zeroed in on the salon after conducting research and found that Mandy Collins, the owner, was an award-winning hair stylist and "extension specialist". But problems arose after the procedure, the outlet further said.

The woman said that Ms Collins assured her that the expensive extensions would help treat her hair loss condition and she made the entire payment before the procedure.

Ms Higgins posted a photo on her Facebook page showing loss of hair from her scalp.

She claimed that when she confronted Ms Collins, she asked for another $65 to resolve the issues using an alternative method, as per the Post report.

"One by one the extensions began falling out, taking chunks of my hair with it. Then my scalp started to bleed and blister. I had huge red patches where the mesh had been pulling on my skin. Every day more bald patches were appearing," she was quoted as saying by the outlet.

Four weeks later, Ms Higgins realised everything was taking a turn for the worst when her scalp was a "battlefield, covered in blisters, scabs, and blood".

She then sought the help of a dermatologist, who informed her that the improperly placed extensions had caused irreversible damage to her scalp.

Adding insult to injury, when she demanded a refund from Ms Collins, she was offered a "new hair system" instead.

"How can I use that when I have no hair left? They ignored my pleas and disregarded the trauma they put me through," a devastated Ms Higgins said.

She shaved her head completely bald, warning others to stay away from the salon.