Uttar Pradesh Man Follows Instructions On Internet, Performs Surgery On Self

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan cut open his belly and performed a surgery on himself, after doctors failed to successfully treat his stomach pain.

32-year-old Raja Babu, a native of Sunrakh village, saw YouTube videos on performing a surgery. He then procured a surgical blade, needle, and stitch cord from a market in Mathura.

The man gave himself a numbing injection and then made an incision in his abdomen, later closing it with 11 sutures. He performed the surgery on himself in a room of his house.

The man operated upon himself after experiencing stomach pain since many days to a point that it became unbearable.

When the effect of the numbing injection wore off, Raja Babu started feeling the pain and his screams drew his family's attention. He was rushed to the District Joint Hospital by his nephew, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Raja Babu had been suffering from appendicitis for years and had undergone surgery at 14, PTI reported.