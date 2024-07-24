Speech Therapist Sues Dentist For Rs 11 Crore After Botched Surgery Ruins Her Career

The resulting pain has severely impacted her ability to work and speak comfortably.

A speech therapist is suing her doctor for one million pounds (about Rs 10,78,77900) in damages because she had excruciating, continuous pain following the extraction of her wisdom teeth, according to The Metro. The 55-year-old Alison Winterbotham claims that she had damage to her lingual nerve following the treatment in November 2020, which left her tongue in terrible pain all the time.

Her work as a speech therapist has been greatly impacted by the pain, which makes it difficult for her to speak comfortably. She alleges that Dr. Arash Shahrak, the dentist, did not fully warn her of the possible hazards associated with the procedure.

Dr Shahrak denies the allegations, maintaining that he provided comprehensive advice to Mrs Winterbotham before the procedure and that there was no indication she was a high-risk patient.

The case is currently before the High Court.

Mrs Winterbotham likened her pain to a constant burn, and told The Metro: "My tongue is burning and tingling all the time and I'm in pain.Every time I move my tongue to talk a little bit, the nerve gets hyper-stimulated so that it makes the burning and tingling even worse.It's worse when I speak."

Mrs Winterbotham said she 'desperately' wants to continue her career.

But she added she has been unable to return to speech therapy and can only see two or three counselling clients a day as she needs to take breaks from talking.

'Even seeing this many patients can feel like a struggle,' she said. 'If I try to see four clients a day, it feels unmanageable.'