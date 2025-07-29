UK Woman Dies After Dog Licked Her. Here's What You Should Know

A retired woman in the UK died of septic shock after her leg injury was licked by a dog, leading to infection. The victim, identified as June Baxter, 83, from Attleborough in Norfolk, had cut her leg while using a commode at her home on June 29. She was alone by herself at the time of the injury, but after her granddaughter Caitlan Allin arrived, the latter's dog licked the wound.

Tests from the wound found Pasteurella multocida, a bacterium present in about 50 per cent of dogs' mouths, which typically does a dog no harm. During an inquest, the Norfolk coroner's court was told that despite medical treatment, Ms Baxter continued to display symptoms of sepsis, which caused her death on 7 July.

Should you be wary of fog licks?

If anyone has an immune system weakened by age or other infection, they need to be wary of letting a dog slobber over them. In the case of Ms Baxter, apart from the infection, she had kidney, liver and heart issues. She was already in frail health when she felt ill a day after the dog lick and died a week later.

Which organs to avoid?

While licking is not dangerous if you are healthy, doctors do advise that the furry animals should not lick the eyes, nose and mouth -- areas lined with mucous membranes, more permeable and sensitive than regular skin and prone to absorbing bacteria. Open wounds should also be covered.

Why do dogs lick?

Dogs lick as a way to show their love, deference and respect to humans as their pack leader. It is an instinctive behaviour that is linked to the comfort they felt when their mother licked them as a puppy.

Previous cases

According to a report in The Times, an 85-year-old woman with a pet dog who had Pasteurella multocida died with multiple organ failure after developing septic shock.

"In 2023 the case report authors in the journal BMC Geriatrics said that highlighting her death was important, given the growing cohort of elderly pet-owners seeking medical care," the report stated.