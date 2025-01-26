UK Couple Left Out Of Breath After Dry Ice Stunt At Gender Reveal

A gender reveal in the UK turned frightening when a dry ice smoke bomb filled the room with thick vapour, causing guests to cough and struggle to breathe. The expectant mother, Amy Hamer (31), shared the terrifying experience on TikTok, where the video has amassed over 5.2 million views.

Amy, a fashion influencer, cautioned in the video's caption, "This is your sign to NOT do a dry ice gender reveal inside your beautiful home."

The footage captures Amy and her husband, Brad, lighting the smoke bomb as friends and family eagerly gathered for the big reveal. Moments later, pink smoke filled the room, signalling the arrival of their baby girl. However, the celebratory atmosphere quickly turned chaotic as the smoke spread uncontrollably, sending partygoers into a panic. "Oh, s- -t! Oh no!" guests shouted, struggling to breathe in the thick haze, per New York Post.

This incident adds to a growing list of gender reveal accidents. Earlier this year, a man in Linhares, Brazil, narrowly avoided serious injury when a blue fireball exploded during a failed reveal, leaving him with only minor burns.

Another mishap went viral when a woman named Lila was accidentally struck in the face with blue paint during a gender reveal event. The video, which captured her laughter, quickly gained 37.8 million views.

Not all gender reveal accidents are taken lightly. In 2021, New Hampshire's Anthony Spinelli faced disorderly conduct charges after triggering an explosion with 80 pounds of Tannerite and blue chalk dust during an outdoor reveal. The blast was felt miles away in Massachusetts, with residents describing the impact as "God-awful."