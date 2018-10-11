UK Couple Gets Drunk On Honeymoon, Buys Hotel In Sri Lanka

A photo of the Lucky Beach Tangalle hotel.

A British couple got drunk on their honeymoon and bought an entire hotel in Sri Lanka. Sounds like the plot of a Hollywood romcom? Well, it happened in real life to Gina Lyons and Mark Lee. The London couple, who got married in June last year, were on a honeymoon to Sri Lanka when they decided to purchase the hotel they were staying at.

According to the Mirror, on their first night at the hotel, after drinking 12 glasses of rum, Gina and Mark decided it would be a great idea to take up the lease of the rustic hotel they were staying at, which was soon set to expire. The decision would set them back about 30,000 pounds - or over Rs 29 lakhs.

"When we were on the beach drinking rum, we were told that the lease was almost up for the hotel... After finding out that it was 10,000 pounds a year, myself and Mark thought that it would be a brilliant idea to buy it - because we were so drunk," Gina explained to the Mirror.

The discussions that took place to finalise the deal also happened while the couple was tipsy.

"The next day we went and met an old couple who we had to speak to about renewing the lease ourselves. Because we didn't understand most of the conversation, Mark and I were just sat drinking more rum and slowly getting drunk again."

"After some bartering, we finally agreed that we would pay 30,000 pounds for the three year lease and pay 15,000 pounds in the first year and the other half by March 2019."

Mark and Gina became official owners of the hotel on July 1 this year, and they renamed it Lucky Beach Tangalle.

Though their business venture has luckily paid off, and a regular inflow of customers is now seen at their hotel, the couple says that their friends and family think they are idiots.

They also insist that the decision to expand will be made when they are sober.

In a recent Facebook post referring to their drunken purchase, they joked: "People can't get enough of our drunken antics.

What should we buy next?

(We can't, were poor.)"