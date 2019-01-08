UFC Fighter Beats Up Man Trying To Rob Her. 'Sweet Justice' Says Internet

Polyana Viana beat up a man who tried to rob her on Saturday night.

A man who tried to rob a woman standing alone was served some instant justice instead when she turned out to be UFC fighter who beat him up and handed him over to the police. The incident took place on Saturday night in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, when Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Polyana Viana was waiting for her cab outside her apartment.

Polyana told MMA Junkie that she was waiting for her cab when a man approached her, sat down next to her and asked her the time.

"I already moved to put my cell phone in my waist. And then he said, 'Give me the phone. Don't try to react, because I'm armed.' Then he put his hand over (a gun), but I realized it was too soft."

"He was really close to me. So I thought, 'If it's a gun, he won't have time to draw it.' So I stood up. I threw two punches and a kick. He fell, then I caught him in a rear-naked choke. Then I sat him down in the same place we were before and said, 'Now we'll wait for the police.'"

Polyana posted photos of her bruised, injured would-be-robber on social media, and they were later shared by UFC President Dana White.

Since then, the photos and Polyana's account of the incident have gone viral on the Internet, and many have praised the 27-year-old mixed martial arts fighter for her quick-thinking and courage. In fact, reactions to the incident have even been curated into their own Twitter Moment.

According to MMA Junkie, the unnamed robber was first taken to the hospital by the police for her injuries and then to the police station.

"I was fine," Polyana Viana said. "I was fine because he didn't even react after. Since he took the punches very quickly, I think he was scared. So he didn't react anymore. He told me to let him go, like 'I just asked for the time.' I said, 'Asked for the time my ass,' because he saw I was very angry. I said I wouldn't let go and that I was going to call the police.

"He said, 'Call the police, then' because he was scared I was going to beat him up more."