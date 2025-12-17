Two US Restaurant Workers Face Criminal Charges After Faking Robbery Using AI-Generated Pic

Two American restaurant workers have been caught in legal troubles after allegedly making up a fake robbery report using an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated pic that prompted a large emergency response. Police identified Luis Acevedo Jr., 40, and Todd Durst, 45, as the suspects in the fake heist. Durst was arrested on the scene, while Acevedo Jr. remains on the run.

Durst and Acevedo Jr. worked at the Ohio eatery, Rubin's Deli & Restaurant, when the Elyria Police Department (EPD) received calls about an active robbery involving multiple masked suspects on Monday (Dec 15), according to a report in People.

The department responded immediately by dispatching all available patrol units and detectives to the deli, only to find out that no signs of a robbery in progress. Customers were seated inside the restaurant, unaware of the call, and it appeared to be a normal shift for the workers.

AI Robbery Image

An investigation was opened into the case, and initial findings revealed that the robbery prank was orchestrated by the duo. Durst is alleged to have created an AI-generated image of the robbery using ChatGPT, which he sent to Acevedo Jr., who forwarded it to the owner.

The said image showed a multi-camera security view with masked robbers wearing blue gloves. Believing that the robbery was real, the owner contacted the police.

Police said the suspects' actions highlight a "disturbing trend" of individuals using AI to simulate emergencies as pranks to family, friends, and colleagues.

"AI-generated hoaxes and social media prank trends involving fabricated emergencies are not harmless fun, they are criminal acts and have real-world consequences," the police department said in a statement.

"These false reports divert critical resources away from real emergencies, may endanger lives, and undermine public safety. Anyone involved in this type of behavior that violates state law will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent."

Durst has been charged with swatting and obstructing official business, both fourth-degree felonies and inducing panic. He was booked into the Lorain County Jail, where he will remain until his court appearance.