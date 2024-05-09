Two UK Friends Fly To Italy For A Day Trip To Get A Pizza

The women were back the next day to attend office.

Two friends took their love for pizza to the next level by taking a flight from Liverpool to Pisa (in Italy) and returned in time for work the next day. According to Manchester Evening News, Morgan Bold, 27, and her friend Jess Wooder, 26, planned the "extreme day trip" so they would only need a single day of leave. The women booked day return flights and jetted off at 6 am on April 24. After a full day of shopping, sightseeing and enjoying pizza, they were back in office.

They spent 170 pounds (Rs 17,715) on the entire trip that included flights, airport parking, food and activities.

"We went to another country and it was probably cheaper than us going from Liverpool to London. Trains to London Euston there and back are around 100 pounds (Rs 10,420) and that's without the expensive food and drinks," Ms Bold was quoted as saying by the outlet.

"It's so easy to do as well - you don't need to check a bag, you just go straight through security and you're on the plane. I only took one day off work - I was back the next day," she further said.

The women drove from Liverpool and parked at Manchester airport, where they flew from.

Ms Bold and Ms Wooder clicked photos in front of the Leaning Tower of Pisa and used Google Maps to find their way to restaurants with good pizza.

"The food was the best bit, being able to have a pizza while looking at the Leaning Tower of Pisa. The food prices were so reasonable even right by the tower," said Ms Bold.

"It was a surreal experience knowing you were going back the same night."

The women flew home at 6pm and were in bed by 11pm.