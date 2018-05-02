'Only Cats For CAT Exam': Twitter 'Says It Like Biplab' After Tripura Chief Minister's Gaffe

"Those who are from a mechanical engineering background should not opt for civil services. Society has to be built up. Civil engineers have this knowledge... Because those in the administration have to build society," he said at an event in Agartala.
Since then, Twitter has been using the hashtag 'Say it like Biplab' to draw equally bizarre analogies.
Tiger biscuits should be eaten only by Tigers. #SayItLikeBiplab- Abhijeet (@aaptimist_) April 30, 2018
Higher studies can only be done on hill stations #SayItLikeBiplab- Dr.Neha Sharma (@nehasharma11) April 30, 2018
Only GATEkeeper should appear in GATE exam #SayItLikeBiplab- Babu (@BabuSaheb90) April 30, 2018
Only cats can take CAT exam #SayItLikeBiplab- Agnivo Niyogi (@Aagan86) April 30, 2018
Automobile engineers should drive Auto-rickshaws. #SayItLikeBiplabpic.twitter.com/DtplImGnsO- Debapriya Guha (@debapriyaholmes) April 30, 2018
#SayItLikeBiplab Only Singh's can be Singers.- AAP Ka Vikram (@vikrameffects) April 30, 2018
Only Prime Numbers can become Prime Minister. #SayItLikeBiplab- richa singh (@richa_singh) April 30, 2018
Only OX can take admission in OXford University #SayItLikeBiplab- Aarti (@aartic02) April 30, 2018
Only those who have Apple gadgets can eat apple. #SayItLikeBiplab- Mehul Choradiya #RYP (@ChoradiyaMehul) April 30, 2018
Chemical engineers should become Chemists #SayItLikeBiplab- Aarti (@aartic02) April 30, 2018
The Chief Minister presented his views at an event to mark civil services day in state capital Agartala. His comments were widely derided on social media.
