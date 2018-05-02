'Only Cats For CAT Exam': Twitter 'Says It Like Biplab' After Tripura Chief Minister's Gaffe

Tripura CM Biplab Deb has been in the news for the past few days.

Tiger biscuits should be eaten only by Tigers. #SayItLikeBiplab - Abhijeet (@aaptimist_) April 30, 2018

Higher studies can only be done on hill stations #SayItLikeBiplab - Dr.Neha Sharma (@nehasharma11) April 30, 2018

Only GATEkeeper should appear in GATE exam #SayItLikeBiplab - Babu (@BabuSaheb90) April 30, 2018

Only cats can take CAT exam #SayItLikeBiplab - Agnivo Niyogi (@Aagan86) April 30, 2018

#SayItLikeBiplab Only Singh's can be Singers. - AAP Ka Vikram (@vikrameffects) April 30, 2018

Only Prime Numbers can become Prime Minister. #SayItLikeBiplab - richa singh (@richa_singh) April 30, 2018

Only OX can take admission in OXford University #SayItLikeBiplab - Aarti (@aartic02) April 30, 2018

Only those who have Apple gadgets can eat apple. #SayItLikeBiplab - Mehul Choradiya #RYP (@ChoradiyaMehul) April 30, 2018

Chemical engineers should become Chemists #SayItLikeBiplab - Aarti (@aartic02) April 30, 2018