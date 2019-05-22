Twin Tornadoes Form In Oklahoma. Rare Phenomenon Caught On Camera

More than a dozen tornadoes have hit the US states of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, including a rare pair of 'twin tornadoes'. The twisters swept across the states on Monday, destroying homes and ripping down power lines. According to Global News, the twin tornadoes were spotted on the ground just north of Oklahoma City before they touched down in Logan County.

The rare phenomenon of two tornadoes at once was captured on camera, and the footage has gone viral online.

Fortunately, the storms did not bring the severe damage that forecasters had feared, BBC reports. Though they uprooted trees and damaged structures, no injuries were reported. The tornadoes also brought with them heavy rainfall and marble-sized hail.

The past five days have seen 130 tornadoes in the US, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center, as CNN reports. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office have shared pictures of heavy flooding that the bad weather has brought.

If you see flooded roads please don't attempt to cross. Our partners at @DCFPDOK just did an incredible water rescue at N. Council & NW 178th. Person attempted to drive across and had to be rescued from a tree.#okwx#TurnAroundDontDrownpic.twitter.com/8bh1Nf6Odj — Oklahoma Co. Sheriff (@OkCountySheriff) May 21, 2019

Forecasters have warned of more storms to come, as schools remained closed in Oklahoma on Monday and Tuesday.

Click for more trending news

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019