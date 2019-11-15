Truth Behind Viral Video Of Driver Throwing Child Out Of Bus

Horrified bystanders watch as the bus driver throws a child out of the vehicle

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: November 15, 2019 16:37 IST
Truth Behind Viral Video Of Driver Throwing Child Out Of Bus

A bus driver was filmed throwing a 'child' out of a bus.


A viral video that has collected at least 13 million views across different social media platforms appears to show a bus driver throwing a child out of the vehicle. "Get off the bus," the driver screams as he drags the child out after first throwing a toy to the ground. Bystanders watch in horror and one woman rushes forward to attack the driver in the video. The incident took place at Jamaica Avenue in Queens, New York, and made "Jamaica Ave" a surprise trending topic on Wednesday afternoon.

The video ends with a surprising twist when the 'child' pulls down his scarf to reveal that he is actually an adult. Watch the viral clip below:

(Disclaimer: Viewer discretion advised. Video contains language that is not suitable for children.)

The video has collected over 7 million views since it was shared on Twitter two days ago. Another version of the same video has been viewed more than 6 million times. Many have left shocked comments at the twist:

It turns out, however, that there is more to the video than meets the eye. The bus driver is actually prankster and comedian Daniel Jean, and the whole video, according to news website Queens Eagle, is his work. Daniel himself shared the video on Instagram two days ago, where it has racked up over 2 lakh views.

He also shared a behind the scenes video on YouTube where he explains how the prank would play out. In the video, he is seen practicing the stunt with the 'child' - who appears to be a man with dwarfism.

The video, therefore, is actually a staged prank.

Click for more trending news




Jamaica avenue, viral video, Daniel Jean

