Trending: #BangaloreTraffic Memes Make Commuters Laugh, Then Cry

Bengaluru residents share funny memes on the city's traffic

Bengaluru's notorious traffic has become the subject of many a jokes over the years. According to Bengaluru Traffic Police, the fact that there is "very little scope for expansion of roads" contributes to the traffic pressure in the city. Add to that rapid population growth and increase in the vehicular population and you get a recipe for congested roads and hours-long waiting periods in traffic. For the last few hours, Bengaluru residents have been airing their grievances on Twitter using the hashtag #BangaloreTraffic. These tweets and memes have even been compiled into a Twitter Moment.

Take a look at some of the #BangaloreTraffic memes that are trending on the microblogging website:

Bangalore people: Today I will finish my office work and reach home early#bangaloretraffic : pic.twitter.com/W4kHjfGXOw — काणिया ❁ (@Kanatunga) October 14, 2019

Where people spend most of their lives:



Kolkata - Food joints

Mumbai - Pubs

Delhi - Grooming salons

Hyderabad - Irani Cafe

Chennai - Protesting

Bangalore - Traffic 😁#BangaloreTraffic — Vamsi (@vamsitwetz) October 14, 2019

Recently A team of NITI Aayog did a survey on traffic jams in Indian cities...

Highest traffic was recorded in Mumbai followed by Delhi and Kolkata.

Legends say the official which started survey for bangalore is still stucked in bangalore traffic...

#bangaloretraffic — Candy (@candy_crussh) October 15, 2019

#bangaloretraffic

Comparing salary packages and weather conditions from another cities

Bangalore techies: pic.twitter.com/6lISJaL6oW — Ravi Ubana 🇮🇳 (@raviubana_india) October 14, 2019

Startup Idea :



CAT/GRE classes in BMTC buses. #Bangaloretraffic — Nagarjun (@naagarjunsa) October 14, 2019

The infamous Silk Board junction traffic also found quite a few mentions

People do Work From Home but I do Work from Silk Board Signal #bangaloretraffic — murli (@iKolhapuri) October 14, 2019

#bangaloretraffic#silkboard



This could be us

But u r stuck in silk board traffic jam pic.twitter.com/beqVsLTNju — doctorhumour (@humourdoctor) October 15, 2019

People also shared videos and photos from traffic jams

Standstill traffic.. After 5-7 mins of wait you can move 5-7 meters.. In last 45 mins I managed to move 50 meters.. I'm doing good in life#bangaloretrafficpic.twitter.com/ZGNEp5lljc — Sangeet Lodha (@SangeetLodha) October 14, 2019

It took me 1.5 hours to commute just a distance of 5km. Plus 20min to come out of the office gate. Traffic situation is worse than ever this week. Partially because of the sudden closure of Alpine eco road.@acpnortheasttr#bangaloretrafficpic.twitter.com/y57yvKXOat — Ramachandra Thejasvi (@thejasvi_jr) October 14, 2019

Bengaluru's traffic congestion is so notorious that last year, a techie rode a horse to work to protest against it. "I have been staying in Bengaluru for the past eight years and I am fed up of the bottlenecks and air pollution," software engineer Roopesh Kumar Verma had said. "Bengaluru is overcrowded and too many vehicles on the road lead to traffic jams every day."

