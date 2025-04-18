Travel Vlogger Highlights Challenges Of Travelling With Indian Passport, Sparks Debate

A travel vlogger has sparked a discussion online after highlighting the challenges of travelling with an Indian passport. The content creator, known as On Road Indian on Instagram, shared a video saying that he often faces issues and is viewed with distrust when abroad. He also claimed that he was denied entry into several countries. "This thing that I have, it has no value," he said in the clip while pointing at his Indian passport. "Don't get happy thinking of Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka. Our passports are of no use in difficult countries," he added.

The vlogger backed his opinion, saying that he was unable to travel to Jordan only because of visa-related issues. "'Har jagah entry denied (entry denied everywhere). A lot of countries are dropping visa-free and visa-on-arrival facilities for us," he said. "Abhi Jordan Indian passport dekh ke entry deny kar diya (Just right now in Jordan, they saw an Indian passport and denied entry). A country like Egypt wants an invitation letter," he continued.

Further, the content creator mentioned that even in China, Indian passport holders are allowed a 24-hour visa-free transit, while citizens of other nations can get it for 10 days.

"They are just fascinated by the names of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. But when it comes to documents, they never trust us. I have money. I have all the documents. My travel history is great. And yet, when they see my passport, they check me. Sometimes they deny entry," he complained.

Notably, India's passport ranks 85th in the list of the world's most powerful passports, according to the Henley Passport Index 2025.

Many Instagram users agreed with the content creator and expressed their discontent in the comments section. Some users, however, feel that Indian tourists perhaps get such "bad treatment" because of their "uncivilised behaviour".

"Bitter truth! Finally, someone who acknowledged the challenges Indian passport holders face with global mobility," wrote one user.

"It's probably because how some of us Indians behave, been to one country and they hated Indians, and when I was returning back to India, I got to know why in the airport, the CHAOS and dadagiri omg so entitled for what idk," expressed another.

"We don't deserve it because of our uncivilised behaviour," commented one user.

The video has accumulated over 8 million views in just two days.