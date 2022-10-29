Train Coach Converted Into Restaurant At West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri Station

The restaurant has a capacity of 32 people.

In very interesting news, an old train coach was refurbished to convert it into a restaurant at West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri Railway Station. The restaurant has been designed in a way to give the passengers the ambience of a railway station.

The Ministry of Railways took to Twitter to share the news. They wrote, "Coach to Restaurant! With an aim to provide a unique experience to the visitors, an aesthetically designed Rail Coach Restaurant has been opened at New Jalpaiguri Railway Station, West Bengal. The restaurant has been set up by recycling an old passenger coach."

The 'Rail Coach Restaurant' serves different cuisines - from North Indian and South Indian to Chinese, Sanjay Chilwarwar, the additional divisional railway manager of New Jalpaiguri Junction, told news agency PTI. The menu includes tea, biryani, fried rice, chilli chicken, momos, dosa, etc.

As per the pictures shared by the Ministry, the restaurant has both inside and outside seating options. The seats are painted in a vibrant yellow colour.

"The restaurant will not only help in increasing the revenue of the railways but also passengers will be able to have a unique experience of dining on a train coach," he said. Mr Chilwarwar added that there will be 40 staff members and the restaurant will function from 6 am to 10 pm.

It is also reported that the restaurant is open to both general visitors and railway passengers. There are eight tables which can accommodate upto 32 guests at one time.

Various photographs of buildings and architecture of West Bengal including the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Toy Train, Coronation Bridge, Howrah Bridge, and Victoria Memorial have also been displayed on the walls of the restaurant.

The North East Frontier Railway is also planning to set up such restaurants in Sukna, Tindhara, Kurseong and Darjeeling stations of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway.

