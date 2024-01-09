Toronto Man Races Toward World Record With 242 Marathons In One Year

Torontos Ben Pobjoy has his eyes on breaking the Guinness world record.

Meet Ben Pobjoy, a Toronto resident and an extraordinary marathon runner who did something incredible in 2023. He ran an unbelievable 242 marathons all around the world, trying to break the existing world record held by Larry Macon, who holds the current record with 239 marathons in 2012.

Mr Pobjoy's unique "Marathon Earth Challenge" took him through various landscapes, from plains in North America to mountains in Asia.

Unlike typical marathons, Mr Pobjoy's runs didn't follow set courses and lacked cheering crowds. It was just him, the open road, and his determination. He shared his adventure through photos and videos, showcasing not just the physical challenge but also the diverse cultures he encountered.

From the scorching heat of Africa to the icy winds of Antarctica, Mr Pobjoy faced exhaustion and loneliness but was driven by his love for running and the desire to connect with the world. Now, the running community eagerly awaits the Guinness World Records' decision on whether Mr Pobjoy's incredible journey officially becomes the new record.

Mr Pobjoy submitted his application to Guinness this week with 242 marathons in the books, but it has not been assessed as of yet.

Regardless of the outcome, he has proven to be more than just a runner; he's a strong man with amazing fitness.

"This past year has been mentally and physically taxing, but it's an incredible feeling to have achieved this momentous goal of mine and meet incredible people along the way," Mr Pobjoy said in a news release.

"From trekking in Ulaanbaatar's chilly -20 degree temperatures with makeshift winter gear to enduring extreme levels of humidity in Malta, my year-long, earth-spanning adventure has been an unforgettable experience."