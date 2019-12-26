Exoskeletons To AI, Top 10 Futuristic Advances Of The Last Decade

The 1989 movie Back To The Future II predicted that by the year 2015, we would have self-tying shoes, flying cars and hover boards to travel over water. Five years on, we are still no closer to any of these inventions, but that doesn't mean we don't have a lot of cool stuff. The last decade has seen some impressive leaps in technology. A video by Insh explores the top 10 futuristic advances to happen in the last decade.

10. Self-driving cars

Google unveiled the first prototype of a self-driving car in 2014. Half a decade later, we now have companies like Tesla, Ford and GM developing self-driving car technologies.

9. Exoskeletons

Powered exoskeletons, according to NBC News, are metal frameworks fitted with motorized "muscles" that give the wearer increased strength and endurance. Who knows, maybe in the next decade, we could actually have Tony Stark-like super suits.

8. Mars Curiosity Rover

NASA's Curiosity Rover landed on the Red Planet in 2012. The next decade will see another robotic vehicle from NASA make its way to Mars.

7. Genetic fortune telling

Genetic fortune telling predicts the chances of suffering from diseases. Today, it is helping parents learn about diseases that their child may develop, their behaviour, intelligence and more.

6. Artificial Intelligence

We live in the age of Siri and Alexa. Intelligent virtual assistants made a huge impact this decade, starting with the launch of Apple's Siri in 2010.

5. Zero-carbon natural gas

Zero-carbon natural gas is the technique that helps efficiently repurpose the carbon dioxide released by burning natural gas.

4. Real time language translation

An innovation that is bridging gaps. Technologies such as Google Assistant can translate conversations in real time for up to 27 languages. Real time language translators are today compact enough to use in cell phones and ear buds.

3. 3-D printers

3-D printers date back to the 1980s, but the last decade has seen them become faster and more affordable. 3-D printers are revolutionizing entire industries today and are being employed for diverse uses like printing metal fabrics to make astronaut spacesuits and fabricate stone models in dentistry.

2. CRISPR

Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats or CRISPR, according to Live Science, is a simple yet powerful tool for editing genomes. It can be used to add or remove certain traits, thereby correcting genetic defects.

1. Augmented reality

A blending of real with digital has been one of the top futuristic innovations of this decade. Augmented reality is a technology that enriches the real world with digital information, including auditory, olfactory, visual and more.