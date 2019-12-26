These Were The 10 Most-Watched Indian Ads On YouTube In 2019

Here are the top 10 ads of 2019, as per YouTube.

Google India recently revealed its annual YouTube ads leaderboard for India. The list takes a look at the top 10 ads that received the most views and shares on the video-sharing platform in 2019. This list of the top 10 Indian ads on YouTube features some well-known faces, some heartwarming storylines, and some catchy tunes as well. Here are the 10 ads that India loved in 2019:

Kia Motor's ad for Seltos was the most-loved ad on YouTube India this year. The ad, that many in the comments section praised as "fantastic" and "stunning", received over 232 million views.

Samsung India's campaign for its Good Vibes app received major love in 2019. The touching commercial was viewed over 205 million times on YouTube in 2019.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani came together with Badshah to create the third most-watched ad of 2019. Pepsi's 'Har Ghoont Mein Swag' commercial received over 155 million views - and a lot of love for the actors and their dancing chops.

Sumeet Raghavan and Rupali Ganguly of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame reunited for this ad by Xiaomi India, and YouTube viewers loved them for it. The ad has collected over 133 million views.

OPPO Mobile's ad for its F11 pro model garnered over 96 million views on YouTube in 2019.

Google India's ad promoting Google Assistant's Hindi capabilities was praised by many as "sweet". It received more than 86 million views, making it the sixth most popular ad on YouTube India this year.

"Ad of the century," one commenter praised Aditya Birla Group's 'Big in Your Life' ad. It was viewed over 62 million times.

OnePlus India's ad, featuring Robert Downey Jr, was ranked the eighth most-watched ad of India in 2019.

A moving ad by Horlicks India bagged the ninth spot on this list with over 59 million views.

The tenth most-loved ad in India in 2019 was by Vivo India. Their commercial for their Vivo S1 model received more than 58 million views on YouTube.

Which of these did you like best? Let us know using the comments section.