Redditors Claim YouTube Deliberately Slowing Down Videos For Ad-Blocker Users

Videos may black out for the duration of pre-roll ads, prompting user complaints online.

A pop-up directs users to YouTube's support page regarding ad-blocking extensions. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Social media users have claimed that YouTube is intentionally slowing down videos for those using ad blockers. Users noticed that the videos were being blacked out on first load, approximately for the length of pre-roll ads, with a pop-up appearing that directed them to a support page about turning off ad-blocking extensions.

"They're slowing down performance if you use an adblocker," wrote a Redditor on the r/YouTube subreddit alongside a screenshot of the pop-up, with other users confirming they were indeed facing the same issue.

"That's what I've noticed too. Video takes couple of seconds to load as if my bandwidth is insufficient. Punks," said one user while another added: "Jokes on them i'd absolutely have my video buffer for 10 seconds than watch Mobile Slot machine scams."

A third replied: "Yes! I pay for premium and even that was slowing my shit down just because my ad blocker was active."

Notably, upon clicking the pop-up, the users are directed to the ad-blocking section of YouTube's technical support page.

“Check whether your browser extensions that block ads are affecting video playback,” suggests Google. “As another option, try opening YouTube in an incognito window with all extensions disabled and check if the issue continues.”

Users on the Brave browser forum echoed a similar sentiment, stating they were experiencing interruptions.

"Hi, been using brave to block YouTube ads and it's technically working but most videos will be black screen for the length of an ad or two with YouTube saying “experiencing interruptions” on the bottom left corner, and one of the possible reasons being ad blockers from what it is saying, is there anything I can do," wrote a user.

The development comes in the backdrop of YouTube last week starting another crackdown against ad-blocker extensions and browsers. In a message to users, YouTube said ad blockers were not allowed on the platform and that a Premium subscription gave them the ad-free experience.