Japanese Woman Returns Home From Work, Finds Underwear-Clad Boss In Her Bed

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A man was arrested for lying in his employee's bed in his underwear without her knowledge.

The incident occurred when the woman discovered her boss during a lunch break at her home.

Authorities are investigating prior break-ins and potential illegal surveillance by the boss. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

The Japanese police have arrested a man after he was found lying in his employee's bed, only wearing his underwear. The unidentified woman in her 20s, from Japan's western Fukuoka Prefecture, had returned to home during lunch break to pick up some belongings when she discovered her boss on the bed in a compromising position.

The woman calmly left the apartment, shut the door behind and immediately alerted the police. Authorities later arrested the man in the vicinity of her residence, according to a report in the South China Morning Post.

The unidentified 47-year-old boss told the police during interrogation that he liked the woman and wanted to know more about her. However, it wasn't the first time he had sneaked into her room.

The police are now investigating how he managed to get access and whether he may have installed any illegal surveillance devices. The woman had been completely unaware of any prior break-ins.

Also Read | UN Sounds Alarm On AI Nearing Human-Like Intelligence 'AGI', Urges Action

The incident went viral on Japanese social media, with users demanding that authorities take strict action against the boss.

“I hope he did not go back to work like nothing had happened, and I hope the woman does not end up quitting her job,” said one user.

Another added: "I think it was fortunate that she happened to go home to pick stuff up; otherwise she might have remained ignorant about the previous break-ins by her pervert boss and his behaviour would have become more dangerous," another said.

Workplace harassment in Japan has become a much-discussed subject in recent times. In February, Japanese women started sharing their workplace harassment stories in the wake of Masahiro Nakai settling his sexual assault case.

Nakai, a former member of the hugely popular boy band SMAP, allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a private dinner that was arranged by a senior member of staff at Fuji TV, one of Japan's biggest broadcasters. The network came under scrutiny from workers who claimed that female employees were routinely pressured to "entertain" famous male celebrities.

A Japanese equivalent of #MeToo called watashi ga taishoku shita hontou no riyuu (The real reason I quit my job) started trending on X (formerly Twitter) with women documenting their horrifying stories.