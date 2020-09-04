Too Much Rice And An Angry Wife In Viral Saga Of Bulk Buying Gone Wrong

How much rice is too much rice? Find out in this viral thread. (Representative Image)

Tired of being sent out to purchase rice "every day", a man decided to buy the Indian food staple in bulk. Sounds simple enough, right? Wrong. As author Shiv Ramdas' viral thread so beautifully illustrates, his brother-in-law made a huge mistake when he thought he could put an end to frequent trips to the grocery store.

When Mr Ramdas' brother-in-law - who has been referred to simply as "BIL" in the massively viral thread - ordered rice in bulk, miscommunication occurred and he ended up much more rice than he had bargained for - much to the chagrin of his wife.

What followed was a saga rich with attempts to bribe the truck driver, the warehouse owner's assistant, taunts from an angry wife and a lot of complicated negotiations.

"OMG my brother in law, the gift that never stops giving, was tired of being sent to get rice every day so he decided buy in bulk, talked to the shop about it, wires got crossed, now there is a literal TRUCK FILLED WITH RICE outside the house and my sister is losing her s*** lmfao," wrote Mr Ramdas on Twitter. He went on to explain how angry the rice truck made his sister and what a sad position it put his brother-in-law in.

If you have never heard a woman destroy a man with one sentence 25 times in a row you should meet my sister. She's terrifying rn, I'm on the phone and I'm scared and she isnt even angry at me lol — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) September 3, 2020

Mr Ramdas then went on to narrate how his brother-in-law tried (and failed) to negotiate with the lorry driver.

Update: BIL is now negotiating with lorry driver. My requests to keep phone on speaker so I can here have been coldly rebuffed. I can however confirm that bribe has been offered and rejected. I cannot say whether this was a question of principle or price — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) September 3, 2020

Tried calling the warehouse owner...

Also all of you enjoying this need to join me in thanking Mom for going above and beyond the call of duty and carrying phone between locations & also relaying key info while somehow also social distancing so we can continue bringing you our live reporting on this unfolding crisis — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) September 3, 2020

Attempted to bribe the lorry driver with cigarettes - a ploy which was successful only until the brother-in-law realised he had promised his wife he would not smoke on Sundays.

Key Update: Cigarettes were in fact a huge strategic blunder because BIL apparently assured sis that he's definitely finally quit smoking on Sunday and in no way shape or form was supposed to have packs of cigs just there in pocket ready to be used as negotiating aid. — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) September 3, 2020

The author - who heard the whole saga unfold over the phone - also revealed that a person named Manu was brought in to handle the mess.

Manu is now speaking to BIL again. So far he has shown no interest in speaking to us. This is humbling. — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) September 3, 2020

Manu even arrived at the scene of the unfolding conflict.

It turns out Manu is indeed married. BIL is visibly relieved. — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) September 3, 2020

And managed to broker peace!

Apparently compromise is that if BIL buys some sacks of rice* and then Manu will make the rest just go away.



*Number under negotiation — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) September 3, 2020

BIL is now saying he can do 10 bags but does Manu want a bottle of scotch thrown in? I deeply admire this man's commitment to corruption. — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) September 3, 2020

Finally, after long negotiations, which involved two bottles of liquor for the lorry driver, an accord was reached. "Mom however is 100% done, so we end our live report this AM with these final images for you, of a man standing on his verandah, surrounded by 23 sacks of rice, afraid to open his own front door. Thank you for sharing our family journey through the saga of my BIL and his rice," Mr Ramdas concluded.

The thread has gone massively viral on Twitter, with the first tweet alone garnering more than 2 lakh 'likes'.

Many praised the author's witty writing style, while others complimented him for keeping readers engaged till the end.

"This thread is full of the writing that inspires me to write again. Thank you for that," wrote one Twitter user.

"MY GOD, THIS THREAD. The highs! The lows! The plot twists and betrayals!" another said.

" I am in stiches... I have not laughed this hard in forever," a Twitter user remarked.

What do you think? Let us know using the comments section.