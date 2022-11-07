Toddler Recreates Dance Video Of Norway Dance Crew Quick Style, Internet Is All Hearts

The toddler copies the dance moves of the Norway dance crew Quick Style.

Quick Style, the all-men dance group based in Norway, became a viral sensation on the internet after dropping hit performances on top Bollywood songs like 'Sadi Galli' from the film 'Tanu Weds Manu' and 'Kala Chashma' from 'Baar Baar Dekho'. The group dropped these videos which appear to have been shot at a wedding. Now, recreating their dance moves, a video of a toddler has become viral on the internet.

The video was shared by an internet user Asma Khawar Khawaja on Instagram. The caption of the video reads, "I present to you QuickAdam. Quick Styles biggest fan comes in a tiny 2 y/o body He plays quickstyles video on repeat and knows each step by heart. A shout out from the OG @thequickstyle would make his absolute day please tag them so they can see my nephew Adam killing it."

In the video, the two-year-old boy can be seen dancing in front of a TV, copying the steps of the all-men dance group. What's more interesting is that the child knows all the steps as seen in the video playing in the background.



Since being shared two weeks ago, the video has garnered close to 9.1 lakh views and 87,000 likes after being shared online. The internet is in awe of how cute the boy is dancing in the video.

Many users commented on the reel. One user wrote, "He's going to be a good dancer..Actually he is."

Another commented, "hahahah Amazing! The kid has religiously followed all the steps. Loved it."

"Awwwwwwww how cute is he," added another person.

"Hahahahaha this is really award winning performance cuteness overloaded MashaAllah MashaAllah," said a user.

