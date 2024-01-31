''Tinder Is The New LinkedIn'': Gurugram Man's ''Coded'' Dating App Bio Amuses Internet

A man had a whole other purpose in mind, while writing his Tinder bio.

Needless to say, dating apps define modern love these days. Over the last decade, apps like Tinder, Grindr, Bumble, and Hinge have completely transformed the way people meet and date. People these days spend a lot of time and effort drafting creative and impressive bios that easily get them the right swipe. However, a man had a whole other purpose in mind, while writing his Tinder bio.

A 20-year-old guy named Rohan from Gurugram wrote how he is looking for somebody to teach him Data Structures and Algorithms in C language. His bio reads, “Looking for someone who can teach me DSA specifically in C language. Also, there's this problem about Bubble sort which I am not able to solve. It's working when I give a hard-coded array, but when we generate a random array, it's not working. I've been stuck with it for the past 3 days. Please swipe right only if you can help me. Also, we can get coffee while we are at it.''

The post was shared on X by the handle ‘hajarkagalwa' and captioned as ''Tinder is wilding fr.'' The screenshot of his bio is going viral across social media platforms.

See the tweet here:

The tweet has gone viral, amusing social media users who posted hilarious comments in response.

One user joked, ''If your partner asks why you have Tinder in your phone. Just let them know the truth, that you want to help people with DSA.'' Another wrote, ''LinkedIn is the new Tinder and Tinder is the new LinkedIn.''

A third said, ''Idea achha hai. Life ke problems le ja kr tinder bio pe dal do.''

A fourth added, ''I did the same once. Asked this one UI designer what books and courses I should study and ended the call. He unmatched me the next day.''

In recent times, the trend of people using dating apps for apartment hunting, finding jobs, and bagging an interview, has seen a phenomenal rise. Earlier, a tech-savvy woman in Bengaluru also used a dating app to seek help for a coding issue she had been encountering for three days.