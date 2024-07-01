'Time Is Very Important': Jeff Bezos On Morning Routine And Proper Sleep

Mr Bezos said that he likes to finish his high IQ meetings before lunch.

Despite his demanding roles as executive chairman of Amazon, owner of Blue Origin, and a billionaire investor, Jeff Bezos likes to prioritise his day in a manner which allows him adequate sleep and rest. A video of Mr Bezos discussing his morning routine was shared online and has gained popularity on social media.

"I go to bed early, I wake up early, I like to putter in the morning. I like to read the newspaper, I like to have coffee, I like to have breakfast with my kids before they go to school. My puttering time is very important to me. That's why I set my first meeting for 10 am," he said in the clip shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Jeff Bezos talks about the morning routine of a billionaire. pic.twitter.com/x8XzUbMKRa — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) June 30, 2024

The second richest man also added that he likes to finish his high IQ meetings before lunch. "Like anything that's really mentally challenging, that's a 10 am meeting. And because by 5 pm, like, I can't think about that today. Let's try this again at 10 tomorrow," the Amazon founder said.

He also spoke about the importance of getting eight hours of sleep. He added, "I think better. I have more energy. My mood is better."

The post was shared by Historic Vids on the microblogging platform. Since being shared one day ago, it has amassed over 3.8 million views and over 15,000 likes.

"That 'puttering' time is so important. Waking up early allows you to ease into the day instead of rushing out the door. It gives you an opportunity to get your mind/body/spirit ready to tackle the day. I love to be up early and just sit and ponder my day/life," said a user.

"Legend," wrote another user.

A third said, "Morning appears to be where the best thinking happens."

"Just get up, grab some coffee, and start your day. High-quality productivity doesn't come from copying a billionaire's routine but finding what works best for you," stated a person.

"Great advice that all should follow!" remarked an X user.

A person also wrote, "Very likeable man."

