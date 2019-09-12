TikTok Users Glue Their Lips To Make Them Appear Fuller In Bizarre Trend

TikTok users are gluing their lips to make them appear bigger.

A bizarre TikTok challenge in which people super-glue their lips with eyelash adhesive or nail glue to make them look fuller has gone viral over the internet.

The new trend started with user @chloehammock4 when she posted a video of herself putting glue just above her cupid's bow and then sticking her upper lip up in order for it to appear fuller, news portal Dazeddigital reported.

The video soon went viral on other social media platforms, including Twitter, where users responded to it with a mixture of amazement and disbelief. A Twitter user @Y2SHAF wrote: "Imagine you're talking to someone and your lip falls down by accident." Since the video was posted couple of days back, it has been viewed more than 7 million times and received over three thousand comments.

imagine you're talking to someone and your lip falls down by accident pic.twitter.com/kDD9CqHOr6 — Shafeeq (@Y2SHAF) September 7, 2019

It also led to other people trying out the challenge. (Watch, but don't try this at home!)

"Omg I tried the eyelash glue thing to make your lips bigger and it worked," wrote one user.

omg I tried the eyelash glue thing to make your lips bigger and it worked??



N E WAYS this is dumb af stan bts pic.twitter.com/2LUZNv8hPC — ❁ rae ❁ NAMJOON DAY !! (@btsraynuh) September 8, 2019

"I did the eyelash glue lip thing and I'm scared," said another.

I DID THE EYELASH GLUE LIP THING AND IM SCARED pic.twitter.com/5DvEhsEhTW — ???? ari (@infantyeojin) September 7, 2019

Take a look at some of the other videos people have shared:

Y'all I tried it???? ignore the laugh pic.twitter.com/cGx0vV5wXP — Bri✨ (@brianna_vacio) September 7, 2019

don't worry i tried the lash glue on your top lip thing so you don't have to pic.twitter.com/kARVf6toiR — mak (@barncsrogers) September 8, 2019

In 2015, the viral Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge saw teens sticking their lips into small containers and sucking the air out of it to create a vacuum, the report added.

