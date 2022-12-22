Thousands Of Teddy Bears Thrown Onto Ice Rink At Hockey Game in US. Here's Why

The tradition is known as 'teddy bear toss'

In a wonderful Christmas tradition, the audience at a Cleveland Monsters game was seen throwing thousands of stuffed animals onto the ice rink soon after the first goal was scored. The reason for it will definitely make you smile. According to The Independent, the gesture is a popular hockey tradition around Christmas time. The tradition known as 'teddy bear toss' allows locals to give donations of gifts to children, with many being delivered by players themselves to hospitals or charities.

The yearly tradition took place during the December 18 game between the Monsters, the Columbus Blue Jackets AHL affiliate, and the Laval Rockets, the Montreal Canadiens AHL affiliate, as per a Cleveland19 report. This time, generous fans were able to donate a new record 12,476 teddy bears, beating last year's record of 10,168.

Cleveland Monsters shared the video on their official Twitter account and wrote, ''the goal that made it rain.'' The video shows a volley of soft toys flying into the hockey rink after the Monsters scored their first goal of the game.

Watch the video here:

the goal that made it rain 🧸🥰 pic.twitter.com/tKKPE0Psgk — Cleveland Monsters (@monstershockey) December 18, 2022

The teddy bears will be donated to local organizations that help provide emotional support to children involved in tragic situations.





