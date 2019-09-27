'Thought Provoking,' Says Farhan Akhtar For Woman's Poem On Finding Peace

Pallavi Mahajan's rendition of 'Sukoon' has impressed many.

Farhan Akhtar is no stranger to good poetry. His grandfather, Muztar Khairabadi, was a celebrated Urdu poet from Gwalior. His father, Javed Akhtar, is a Sahitya Akademi Award-winning lyricist and poet. So this morning, when the actor took to Instagram to share a "thought provoking" Hindi poem by Pallavi Mahajan, it had to be worth a watch.

Titled 'Sukoon Ki Talash Mai' (In Search Of Peace), the poem is written and performed by poet Pallavi Mahajan. Through the poem, the poet urges listeners to find sukoon or peace within instead of searching for it outside.

"A beautiful and thought provoking rendition by Pallavi Mahajan," wrote Farhan Akhtar while sharing the video on Instagram.

Since being shared online, the video has collected more than 40,000 'likes' and hundreds of comments.

"Beautiful," wrote Arjun Rampal, Farhan's Rock On co-star, in the comments section.

"That's the biggest satisfying thing I've heard in a while," said another commenter.

"It's a very beautiful rendition," a third added.

'Sukoon Ki Talash Mai' was first posted to YouTube four days ago by InnerVoice, a platform for stand-up art forms like poetry, storytelling and comedy. It has been viewed over 25,000 times on YouTube and raked up a ton of appreciative comments.

Ms Mahajan used Instagram's 'stories' feature to thank her viewers. "Thanks a ton," she wrote. "I am honestly overwhelmed that everyone connected with 'Sukoon'".

