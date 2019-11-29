Thor The Bulldog Wins Top Prize At National Dog Show

Thor the bulldog took home the top prize at the National Dog Show.

A two-year-old bulldog, named after the Norse God of thunder - Thor - won the 'Best in Show' title at the 2019 National Dog Show on Thursday. According to CBS News, the adorable pup bested more than 2,000 dogs from across the USA to win the top prize. The dog show was filmed in Philadelphia earlier this month and aired on NBC on Thursday.

Thor, whose full name is GCHG Diamond Gold Majesu Pisko Bulls, beat out dogs from over 194 breeds to win the title. In the final round of the annual National Dog Show, Thor's competitors were a Havanese, a Siberian Husky, a Golden Retriever, a Pharaoh Hound, an Old English Sheepdog, and a Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier. The Havanese was named Reserve Best in contest.

"He's a dog that always gives everything for me," Thor's handler Eduardo Paris said after the win to NBC.

According to Esquire, Thor lives in Texas but was born in Peru. He likes to "play with chihuahuas" and "sleep." After the win, Mr Paris and Thor are planning to celebrate.

A new dog breed was also introduced at the National Dog Show this year. The Azawakh is the only breed recognised by the American Kennel Club that is taller than it is long. It is bred in West Africa as a hunter dog.

Last year, it was a three-year-old whippet named Whiskey that took home the 'Best in Show' title at the National Dog Show.