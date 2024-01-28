This Woman Asked Her Tinder Match Why Should She Date Him, He Replied With A Presentation

While some were impressed with his efforts, others didn't find it special.

Needless to say, there has been a major shift in the dating culture of today's digital era where choices are made by either swiping right or left. Over the last decade, apps like Tinder, Grindr, Bumble and Hinge have completely transformed the way people meet and date. However, with plenty of fish in the sea, meeting the right person can be a challenging task, and so is making one's dating profile stand out from the crowd. Nowadays, many users love to show their creativity on these dating websites and make their profiles interesting. Speaking of which, a woman on X, formerly Twitter asked her Tinder match why should she go out on a date with him and his reply was not a sentence but a proper PowerPoint presentation.

Along with screenshots of the presentation, X user Tamanna wrote, "Asked my Tinder match why should I date him and he sent me a link to this ppt."

The presentation mentioned his hobbies, his likes, his love for food, his dog, and lastly a list of people who refer him as a good match. His hobbies include eating gol gappas, gymming, swimming and working. In one of the slides he wrote, "Basically, I'm up for anything. From late-night chai shenanigans to Maggi dates with a mountain view."

He ended the presentation by adding a list of people who would refer to him as a good match. It included his dog, his neighbour's dog, every street cat and dog, his high school crush, his security guard and even his landlord.

Asked my tinder match why should i date him and he sent me a link to this ppt 😭🙏 pic.twitter.com/P1FLyq0BTY — tamanna (@hotgirllcoachh) January 27, 2024

Since being shared, the post has gone viral, with over 28,000 views and over 2,400 likes. While some were impressed with his efforts, others didn't find it special.

One user wrote, "I'm trying this next. Maybe he is keeping a Google file access - to all"

Another user commented, "I have no issue with going for these extra efforts to have a date with a girl but I genuinely want to know how many girls are putting the same kind or level of effort with the guys on dating apps?"

"if only guys would put in this much effort even after they're done chasing," the third user commented.

"I'm gonna make one of these fun presentations someday," the fourth user wrote.

The fifth user commented, "At least your Tinder match has a good sense of humour!!"



