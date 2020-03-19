This Viral Video Of A Girl Dancing With Her Dog Will Make You Smile

A little girl dancing with her big dog has the Internet saying "aww".

Feeling a little bit down in these difficult times of social distancing? This viral video of a girl happily dancing with her "pup" is just the thing to make you smile.

Shared on Tuesday by Carrie Levan, an assistant professor at Colby College in Maine, the video features her young daughter dancing with their dog, Otis. The scene, which appears to be right out of a Disney movie, is made even cuter by the huge and happy-looking dog towering over his little human as they waltz around the room together. The girl, meanwhile, is seen smiling delightedly as she is led around the room by Otis.

"In case you need to smile... my daughter dancing with our pup Otis," wrote Carrie Levan while sharing the video on Twitter.

In case you need to smile...my daughter dancing with our pup Otis pic.twitter.com/rhNwP1H6gW — carrie levan (@LevanCarrie) March 17, 2020

Since being shared online two days ago, the video has gone massively viral on the microblogging platform, collecting more than 5 million views and 3 lakh 'likes'.

In the comments section, many have thanked Ms Levan for sharing the adorable clip and remarked on the size of the dog.

How cute! Are you sure Otis isn't a bear? @GeneralGCuster — Julia Nelson (@TheJuliaNelson) March 18, 2020

Otis AND your daughter are adorable. — Kristi Kho (@firefly909) March 18, 2020

This dog even seems genuinely happy, as if these two have been rehearsing for weeks now. This is awesome!



On a side note, what breed of human, I mean, dog is Otis? — ⌗ᴀᴜsᴛɪɴᴡᴇsᴛᴍᴏᴏʀᴇ🧢 (@Mr_Westmoore) March 18, 2020

One comment on Otis' resemblance to a Wookie from Star Wars led to Ms Levan sharing a throwback photo of their dog.

He did go as Chewbacca for Halloween when he was still a wee pup...here he is with my son "Han Solo" pic.twitter.com/nm6uLhIEPf — carrie levan (@LevanCarrie) March 17, 2020

