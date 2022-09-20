This Video Of Irula Tribe Member Extracting Snake Venom Has Left Internet Amazed

Irula Tribe extracting snake venom for medicinal purposes

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu shared a video on her social media that will surely give you goosebumps. We all know bites from a venomous snake can be fatal. Ms Sahu shared a video which shows the venom of a snake being extracted and how it can be used as an antidote. The video features Irula tribe members, an ethnic group in Tamil Nadu who are experts in extracting snake venom. The tribe has acquired special permission from the government to extract the snake venom and use it for medicinal purposes. The video shows a man carefully handling a snake and extracting venom into a small container.

Along with the video, Ms Sahu wrote a lengthy caption explaining the process. “Nothing less than fascinating to see Irula tribes extracting snake venom from snakes like Cobra,Russell's viper,Krait etc without harming them. The Venom is sold to Pharma companies to make Anti Snake Venom.Set up in 1978 Irula Snake Catcher's Society has 300 members,” she said.

Watch the video here:

Nothing less than fascinating to see Irula tribes extracting snake venom from snakes like Cobra,Russell's viper,Krait etc without harming them. The Venom is sold to Pharma companies to make Anti Snake Venom.Set up in 1978 Irula Snake Catcher's Society has 300 members #TNForestpic.twitter.com/vhsZkeqn21 — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) September 19, 2022

So far, it has crossed 6,518 views, 377 likes and several comments. The video has evoked many questions regarding the process and about Irula Tribe members. A user commented, “Thanks for sharing this clip. Definitely needs more attention from the Govt. to promote as well as protect people of this tribe!” Another comment read, “Has this been approved by the Government? This may be risky sometime. Mass awareness is necessary.” “He is not wearing any protective gear! Very dangerous,” the third commented.

Recently, in a hair-raising incident, a woman was recently seen resting on a cot even as a cobra climbed up her back. A video, shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, showed the snake perched on top of the woman while she remained in the same position and apparently called out for help.