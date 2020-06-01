This Student Transforms Herself Into Celebs With Incredible Makeup Skills

She can go from The Joker to Gordon Ramsay in a matter of minutes. Manchester-based Beth Gallagher is a student whose skills with the makeup brush have earned her thousands of fans on TikTok. With a few flicks of a brush, the 25-year-old can transform herself into a celebrity - and says that her transformations often take less than an hour.

"I prefer male celebrities as it's such a contrast to how I normally look. You want that wow factor of before and after so people stop and look," said Beth, according to The Mirror. "I've only done one woman so far - The Queen."

Beth, who is studying special effects at UCEN Manchester, added that she started focusing on creating celebrity looks during the lockdown in UK to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"I've always loved using myself as a canvas, but I only started doing celebrities during lockdown," she said. "People seem to love them, especially on TikTok. Some videos have 120,000 views."

Videos on her TikTok feed show that the 25-year-old has transformed herself into everyone from a scary Joker to a smiling Queen Elizabeth II. While she is celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay in one video, she transforms into an incredible painting in another. "I'll even pull faces as I go along just to check I'm doing a good job," she said.

