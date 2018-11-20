This Skywalk On Top Of Bangkok's Tallest Building Is Not For The Faint-Hearted

The Mahanakhon skywalk offers a bird's eye view of Bangkok.

The latest of Bangkok's many attractions is a skywalk that would make the best of us sweat in terror. Located at the top of Bangkok's tallest completed building, King Power Mahanakhon, this 1,030-feet-high observation deck and rooftop bar offers a bird's eye view of the city. The most terrifying bit, however, is the glass door that juts out over the edge of the building, reports CNN.

According to Timeout, the King Power Mahanakhon houses an indoor observation deck on 74th and 75th, and the rooftop platform and a bar on the 78th floor. The main attraction of the bar, of course, is the glass-bottomed floor for taking in a panoramic 360-degrees view of Bangkok. Before stepping onto this platform, visitors must wear protective fabric booties over their shoes.

Since being opened to public just three days ago, the Mahanakhon skywalk has already become an Instagram-favourite. Hundreds of pictures from its glass-bottomed platform have flooded the photo sharing app. Take a look:

Would you be brave enough to step foot on this skywalk?

If you like the thrill of walking on skywalks, this is not the only one you should visit. In China, a glass bridge in the Hubei province is famous for 'cracking' as people walk on it.