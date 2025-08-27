This Seaside Mansion Worth Over Rs 35 Crore Could Be Yours For Just Rs 1,180. Here's How

A luxurious seaside mansion in West Sussex, England, valued at nearly 3 million pounds (around Rs 35.5 crore), could be won through a raffle organised by Raffle House Ltd, a UK-based company that specialises in property raffles.

For just 10 pounds (approximately Rs 1,180), British citizens now have the chance to own this fully furnished coastal home, complete with six bedrooms, five bathrooms, an orangery, a landscaped garden with a water feature, and a spacious drawing room with a log burner. The property also boasts a white exterior with a veranda, just minutes away from the coast, making it ideal for large families or those who love hosting.

Photo Credit: rafflehouse.com

To make the offer even more enticing, every entry into this draw also provides a chance to win a second property, a 2.5 million pound historic dream home in Warwickshire, once owned by Thomas Cromwell. Together, the two properties carry a combined value of 5.5 million pounds (over Rs 65 crore).

Participants also have the option to choose a cash prize instead of relocating, should they win. The promotional "2-for-1" raffle is open until August 31 at 11:45 pm. Each purchased ticket will automatically be matched for the second draw at no additional cost. This rare opportunity means one ticket could secure two dream homes, making it one of the most unique property raffles in the UK.To win the two houses you must enter before August 31.