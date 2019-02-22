This Scene From Kesari Trailer Has Become A Hilarious Meme. Take A Look

The trailer of 'Kesari' has inspired a ton of hit memes.

On Thursday, the trailer of Akshay Kumar's Kesari went instantly viral on social media. The movie, based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, stars Akshay Kumar in the lead and Parineeti Chopra opposite him. The powerful dialogues in the trailer seem to have impressed netizens, who were quick to turn them into punchlines for jokes. One scene in particular has become a hit meme on Twitter. Akshay Kumar's "Chal jhootha" zinger in the action-packed trailer has inspired a ton of memes, and we collected some of the best ones for you.

Take a look at the funniest "Chal jhootha" memes from the Kesari trailer:

After semester exam

Topper friend : Bhai kuch nahi Kia, fail ho jaaunga

Me :#KesariTrailerpic.twitter.com/p683ekeRxu — Jatin Joshi (@JatinJoshi394) February 21, 2019

*Me singing*



Tu meri zindagi hai

Tu meri har khushi hai

Tu hi pyar tu hi chahat

Tu hi aashiqui hai



She: #KesariTrailerpic.twitter.com/CNaru0z5aT — maddy (@innocent_bandaa) February 21, 2019

#KesariTrailer

When you ask your friend for hotspot and he reply you: "bhai data khatam hogaya..." pic.twitter.com/fq6yDbKV7y — Rajesh Nayak (@msd_junior) February 21, 2019

This wasn't the only dialogue or scene from the Kesari trailer to be given the meme treatment by Twitter. Take a look at some of the other funny memes that it inspired:

#KesariTrailer



*shopping at Aminabad*



What the shopkeeper demands v What you actually end up paying pic.twitter.com/bESpjvIqZ3 — Anurag Singh (@anurag_singh_30) February 21, 2019

Marks required to clear the semester vs the marks I get #KesariTrailer#Kesaripic.twitter.com/MatzCLOAcu — nistala kameshwar (@nist_kamesh) February 21, 2019

Kesari is directed by Anurag Singh and co-produced by Akshay Kumar (through Cape Of Good Hope) and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It will hit the screens on March 21. The movie is based on the Battle of Saragarhi in 1897, where 21 soldiers (of the British Indian contingent) fought against 10,000 Afghan invaders.

Which meme did you like best? Let us know using the comments section below.