This Revelation About The 8 Of Diamonds Card Has Twitter Shocked And Confused

You can't unsee this detail in the eight of diamonds playing card

Offbeat | | Updated: November 19, 2018 17:24 IST
Do you see the '8' in the middle of the eight of diamonds card?

What started out as a random tweet about the eight of diamonds in a deck of playing cards has gone massively viral around the world. The tweet asks viewers to notice a tiny detail in the eight of diamonds card, and the detail has left thousands shocked that they did not notice it earlier. Shared three days ago by a Twitter user who goes by the name 'Plink', the tweet asks viewers: "What age were you when you first saw the 8 in the middle of the 8 of diamonds?"

Can you see the number 8 in the middle of the card? (Hint: It's staring right at you.)

Confused? Well, Twitter users are here to the rescue:

Since being shared online on Friday, the tweet has collected over 1 lakh 'likes' and 15,000 shocked comments. In fact, reactions to it were even curated into their own Twitter Moment yesterday.

Here's how people reacted to the revelation that the eight of diamonds card has another eight right in the middle of it:

Once you see it, you can't unsee it, right?

 

