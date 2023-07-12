This Pakistani Family Holds Guinness World Record For Being Born On Same Day

Larkana's Amir Azad Mangi, his wife, and children.

A special family in Pakistan's Larkana holds a unique world record. All nine members of the family have one thing in common: they were all born on August 1.

According to Guinness World Records, "the family of nine consists of the father, Ameer Ali; the mother, Khudeja; and seven children aged 19-30: Sindhoo, female twins Sasui and Sapna, Aamir, Ambar, and male twins Ammar and Ahmar. Remarkably, they all share the same birthday: August 1. This is a world record for the most family members born on the same day."

The date is extra special for Ameer and Khudeja as it's also their wedding anniversary. They married on their birthday in 1991, exactly one year before their eldest daughter was born.

The record book company further mentioned that the seven Mangi children also hold the record for the most siblings born on the same day. The record was previously held by five children from the Cummins family (USA), who were all born on February 20 between 1952 and 1966. Until the Mangi family was discovered, this was the only verified example of a family producing five children with coincident birthdays.

Ameer was "surprised and delighted" after his first child, Sindhoo, was born on August 1, 1992, sharing the same birthday as him and his wife. He says that he and Khudeja were equally surprised when each successive birth occurred on the same date. They saw it as a "gift from God."

Each and every child was conceived and born normally. Khudeja's labour was never induced early, and none were delivered prematurely by caesarean section.