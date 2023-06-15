This Microscopic Louis Vuitton Bag Is Smaller Than A Grain Of Salt

The Microscopic Handbag by MSCHF

The US artist collective MSCHF, which is famous for its bizarre auctions, has come up with another offbeat product. MSCHF is auctioning off a bag that is so small that it fits through the eye of a needle.

A microscope also comes with the bag.

The bag has pockets that are no larger than a speck of dust. With the naked eye, you can hardly see the tiny product.

The bag is a replica of Louis Vuitton's On the Go bag.

Sharing the images on its Instagram page, the MSCHF wrote in the caption, "Smaller than a grain of sea salt and narrow enough to pass through the eye of a needle, this is a purse so small you'll need a microscope to see it."

"There are big handbags, normal handbags, and small handbags, but this is the final word in bag miniaturisation." As a once-functional object like a handbag becomes smaller and smaller, its object status becomes steadily more abstracted until it is purely a brand signifier."

However, the tiny bag has become very popular on social media platforms, and its images are receiving a lot of interesting comments from users.

"Actually incredible. I'd love to see how the absolute tiniest details were done," commented a user.

"Honestly, if I were really rich, I'd buy this and put it under a magnifying glass cabinet; it'd be funny," wrote another user.