Viral Video: This Pint-Sized Dancer Is Winning The Internet With His Moves

A toddler dancing with a group has gone viral on social media.

Our social media feeds often leave us exhausted and gloomy because of how upsetting the news can be. If doom scrolling through your social media feeds leaves you stressed, worried or blue, we might just have what you need to lift the spirits and get you chuckling. How you ask? Former professional American basketball player Rex Chapman shared an adorable video on Twitter that is sure to make you go "aww" just like us.

You're probably wondering what the video is about. The one-minute-long clip shows a little boy, dressed in a sweatshirt, shorts and sneakers, dancing away to glory in sync with a group of dancers performing in a park. Mr Chapman shared this video with the caption, "This little man dancing with the big folks is the Twitter content I'm here for…" Can't say we disagree, Mr Chapman. This is definitely the kind of content we'd love more of on our social media feeds.

This little man dancing with the big folks is the Twitter content I'm here for… pic.twitter.com/ikpuHdM8CC — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 9, 2021

In the span of just one day, the footage has garnered over 1.9 million views on Twitter, with more than 90,000 likes and 13,000 retweets.

The comments section is filled up with users who couldn't get enough of the little one's show-stopping moves.

One user commented with a funny GIF: "When are they gonna give him his green shirt and white pants".

WHEN ARE THEY GONNA GIVE HIM HIS GREEN SHIRT AND WHITE PANTS https://t.co/AOKTUjjrr4">pic.twitter.com/AOKTUjjrr4 — Vernie Mack (@VernieMack) https://twitter.com/VernieMack/status/1402719307495264258?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 9, 2021

And in a comment that collected more than a hundred likes, this user said, "Little fella found his groove early in life".

Little fella found his groove early in life. — IrishCatholicAtheist (@IsItOverYeti) https://twitter.com/IsItOverYeti/status/1402673575824330756?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 9, 2021

Some of them left small video clips of other children grooving to peppy beats.

What are your thoughts on this little boy's moves? Let us know in the comments section.