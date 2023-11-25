This Lavish 'Wedding Of The Century' Goes Viral On Social Media

Madelaine Brockway and Jacob LaGrone got married in Paris.

Madelaine Brockway and Jacob LaGrone may not be famous, but their wedding is causing a lot of talk on social media. The American couple went all out for what some are calling the 'wedding of the century,' and it's making people both amazed and upset because of how much money they spent.

The 26-year-old heiress, who inherited a lot of money from her family's car business, wore really fancy clothes for the whole week of celebrations in Paris. She got married to her long-time partner in really beautiful places. The wedding costs included flying guests in private planes, renting the famous Palace of Versailles, having a private concert by Maroon 5, and putting lots of fancy flowers everywhere.

The Independent reported that as videos of Brockway's lavish wedding flooded TikTok feeds over the weekend, one person dubbed the event "the most stunning wedding in the world." Many others gushed over Brockway's lush floral arrangements and her private Maroon 5 concert, but a majority of users couldn't help but wonder: Who is Madelaine Brockway and how much did the nuptials cost?

"The most stunning wedding in the world is happening right now," declared TikTok user and event planner Lauren Zigman in a video with nearly 200,000 views. "Sofia Richie's was the 'it girl' wedding of 2023? No, this one is. Madelaine Brockway's wedding is it."

According to her LinkedIn, Brockway is a self-employed entrepreneur based in Fort Worth, Texas. Her father, Robert "Bob" Brockway, is the chairman and CEO of Bill Ussery Motors, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables and Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay in Florida.