Taapsee Pannu Slid Into Robert Downey Jr's DM And Said This

Taapsee Pannu made the remarks in a promotional video posted by Netflix.

Taapsee Pannu has always won hearts for being her unabashed, authentic self. And now, the actor, who is enjoying all the praise coming her way for her latest film Haseen Dilruba, has made a candid confession that has left the internet amused.

In an interaction with Vikrant Massey, who plays Ms Pannu's husband in the crime thriller, the actor said that she had once slid into Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr's DM (direct message).

In a new promotional video posted by Netflix, the stars are made to take a lie detector test. During the course of this exercise, Mr Massey asks Ms Pannu if she ever slid into DMs of a person who does not follow her. To this, Ms Pannu said, "So, I DM'd Robert Downey Jr and no one replied. I was like, I have more followers than you also."

While both Robert Downey Jr and Ms Pannu have accounts on social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram, she did not reveal which platform she texted him on.

The stars also asked each other questions like, "Are you manipulative?", "Do you have anger issues?" and "Would you kill for love?" In the video, it is revealed that Ms Pannu is lying when she says she has no anger issues. Similarly, the machine reveals that Mr Massey is lying when he claims that he is not manipulative.

Fans seemed to love the unabashed avatars of the duo and flooded the comment section with positive feedback.

Watch the video here:

Haseen Dilbruba is a murder mystery set in a north Indian town named Jwalapur. The film revolves around three characters, Taapsee Pannu as Rani, Vikrant Massey as her husband Rishabh and Harshvardhan Rane as her lover Neel Tripathi. The film, written by Kanika Dhillon, is directed by Vinil Mathew. The movie is streaming on Netflix.