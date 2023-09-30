'This Is No...': German Envoy To India Flags Hilarious Error In Newspaper Advertisement

The post has accumulated more than 58,000 views and nearly 1,500 likes.

Germany's Ambassador to India, Dr Philipp Ackermann on Saturday flagged a misleading advertisement in an Indian newspaper showing the German President's residence in Berlin. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mr Ackermann shared the picture of the ad which talks of a "Mega gathering of India's Leading Boarding Schools", but features an image of the Bellevue palace in Germany - the Indian equivalent of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. In the caption, the envoy pointed out the discrepancy. He also clarified in a humorous way that no child would be admitted to the presidential palace.

"Dear Indian parents - I found this in today's newspaper. But this building is no boarding school! It is the seat of the German President in Berlin. Our Rashtrapati Bhavan as it were. There are good boarding schools also in Germany - but here, no child will be admitted," Mr Ackermann tweeted along with the pic of the advertisement.

Take a look below:

Dear Indian parents - I found this in today's newspaper. But this building is no boarding school! It is the seat of the German President in Berlin. Our Rashtrapati Bhavan as it were. There are good boarding schools also in Germany - but here, no child will be admitted 😎. pic.twitter.com/ftbEeJk724 — Dr Philipp Ackermann (@AmbAckermann) September 30, 2023

Mr Ackermann shared the post just a few hours back and since then it has accumulated more than 58,000 views and nearly 1,500 likes. Internet users flooded the comment section with various reactions. While some simply posted laughing emojis, others jokingly wrote that this is "only possible in India".

"Thank God they didn't advertise Schloss Neuschweinstein as Indian Hogwarts," wrote one user. "Sorry bro...Next time we will have a photo "White House" here," jokingly said another.

A third user commented, "everything and anything sells in india!" while another added, "Official residence of the chancellor of Germany Bellevue Palace is presented as boarding school in advertisement in leading newspaper, bravo and brazen."

Some X users also called for action against the sponsor of the ad. "Disgraceful, to say the least! The sponsor of this ad should be taken to task. Clearly, no due diligence / proof reading was done before it was cleared for print," commented one user.

"This is how gullible students and parents are lured. This practice is rampant, and most of the private educational institutions use pictures of places, no way related to them," wrote another.