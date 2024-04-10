Old Newspaper Ad From 1979 Congratulating Indian Travelling Abroad Is Viral

The image showcases an English-language newspaper clipping featuring an Indian resident's photo

Unlike the West, where newspapers struggle in the digital age, India's print industry thrives. This tradition stretches back to 1780, with the launch of the first Indian newspaper by James Augustus Hickey. Newspapers remain a staple in Indian households, serving not just as a source of news (local and global) but also as a platform for advertising.

Today, ads typically promote sales, brand campaigns, or obituaries. However, a bygone era saw newspapers congratulating citizens on travelling abroad. A recent social media post, shared by an X user, highlights this unique custom. The image showcases an English-language newspaper clipping featuring an Indian resident's photo, details, and a congratulatory message for their international travel.

The X user wrote, "In the 70s ads were put in newspapers congratulating Indians who would be travelling abroad."

This particular ad congratulates Prahllada Shetty, Director of Kohinoor Rolling Shutters & Engineering Works Pvt. Ltd., on his business trip to the United Kingdom, West Germany, Switzerland, and other European destinations.

In the 70s ads were put in newspapers congratulating Indians who would be travelling abroad pic.twitter.com/O7Ekz16Lxy — Backpacking Daku (@outofofficedaku) April 9, 2024

Meanwhile, the social media post received numerous reactions, sparking a division among users. While many acknowledged the significant evolution of Indian newspapers over the past century, some indulged in nostalgia.

A user commented on X, "Who knows, maybe like they need all sorts of stuff for a visa now, back then they needed a newspaper ad to prove intent,' while another one commented, "We have indeed come a long way in the last half a century."

Another user commented, "You have no idea how tough it was to get a telephone, let alone a passport. Getting a ticket and visa to go abroad was like winning the Olympics."

"Bon voyage post was a thing even in the 90s'. Remember seeing a bunch of them in newspapers," the third user wrote.