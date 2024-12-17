"Chevrolet 5-Seater for Rs 3,600": Vintage Newspaper Ad Stuns The Internet

A vintage newspaper advertisement for Chevrolet has recently gone viral, leaving the internet both amazed and nostalgic. The ad showcases a 5-seater Chevrolet priced at just Rs 3,600, a figure that seems almost unimaginable by today's standards. The discovery of this vintage relic offers a glimpse into an era when automobiles were both a status symbol and an emerging mode of transportation for the masses.

This advertisement, published in a newspaper, claims to offer a remarkable deal, a “cheap and best" Chevrolet motorcar for a mere Rs 2,700.

The advertisement emphasizes the vehicle's suitability for unpaved roads and features another appealing option: a 5-seater car from the same brand priced at Rs 3,675. Notably, one ad specifies the car's availability in Lucknow, while the other offers delivery to multiple cities, including Calcutta, Delhi, Lucknow, and Dibrugarh. For comparison, a budget-friendly 5-seater car in India today starts at several lakhs, making the Rs 3,600 price tag feel like a dream from a bygone era.

The ad sparked a wave of fascination on social media, with users marvelling at how much the value of money has changed over the decades. Many pointed out that Rs 3,600 was a significant amount, equivalent to several lakhs today when adjusted for inflation.

This glimpse into the past has also drawn attention to the legacy of Chevrolet in India, where it enjoyed a strong presence for decades before eventually exiting the market in 2017.

Social media users have given interesting reactions to the post.

A user wrote on Instagram, "I am rich but in a different century."

Another user commented, "Great days i still miss those days."

"In the year 1936 the value of Rs 3,675 is now in the year 2024 is Rs 3,67,50,000," the third user commented.

"I am rich, but my treasures belong to a bygone century," the fourth user joked.

"Must be very costly at that time," the fifth user wrote.