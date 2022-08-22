This Is Kumar Mangalam Birla's Favourite IIT Bombay Campus Joke

KM Birla's speech was also peppered with motivational advice and praise for the graduating students.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chairman of Aditya Birla Group, delivered the convocation address at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. During the speech, Mr Birla shared his "favourite IIT Bombay joke".

"How can I forget the famous campus jokes that I hear from my IIT-Bombay alumni friends. My favourite, is the one that I heard, goes like this - Late at night a seemingly lost auto driver on the campus here asks a PhD student, 'Bahar jaane ka raasta? (What is the way out of this campus?)' Pat comes a reply, 'Chaar saal se main bhi yahi dhundh raha hu (I am also looking for it for the last four years)'.

"Clearly all of you who are graduating today have had no such difficulty in finding the 'bahar jaane ka raasta (exit gate)'," he added.

The IIT Bombay held its 60th Convocation ceremony on Saturday with Mr Birla as the chief guest.

Kumar Mangalam Birla's speech was also peppered with motivational advice and praise for the graduating students.

"This isn't just another date for all of you, this is a day we celebrate who you are and who you could be in the future. So, soak in the glory, allow the happiness to sink in and relive the wonderful memories, one more time," he said.

This academic year, a total of 2835 degrees will be awarded to 2585 recipients. Total number of PhD degrees awarded this year is 449. It is worth noting that this is the first time that any Indian academic institute has produced more than 400 PhD graduates in a year - a major milestone for STEM education in India.

