This Indore-Based Firm Locks Computers After Working Hours. Here's Why

The post has accumulated more than 374,000 reactions and over 6,700 comments.

An Indore-based IT company has implemented an automated system that shuts down employees' computer systems as soon as their shift timings are over. Taking to LinkedIn, Tanvi Khandelwal, who is a human resource specialist at SoftGrid Computers, posted a picture of the warning and revealed that her firm had put a reminder in its employees' office desktops in order to promote a healthy working environment.

"WARNING!!! Your shift is over. The Office System will shut down in 10 minutes. PLEASE GO HOME!" the message on the desktop read. In her post, Ms Khandelwal wrote that when your computer prioritises a healthy working environment, you do not need "any Monday Motivation or Fun Friday to improve your mood!". "And this is a reality of our office!! Yes in this era we believe in flexible working hours and happy environment," she added.

Take a look at her post below:

Ms Khandelwal shared the post a few days back and since then it has accumulated more than 374,000 reactions and over 6,700 comments.

While several people appreciated SoftGrid's initiative, some believed that it was restrictive. A number of users also argued that the move would create needless pressure on employees to meet tough deadlines with working hours, especially if the work required overtime.

"An amazing way to build the right culture," wrote one user. "It's great to see a company taking a proactive approach to work-life balance! The reminder to not work outside of business hours is a small but significant gesture that can have a big impact on employee well-being. It's refreshing to see a company prioritize its employees' mental health and happiness, rather than just focusing on the bottom line..," said another.

Also Read | Alcohol Use During Pregnancy Related to Changes in a Child's Face: Study

"This is reverse psychology which will create pressure to meet deadlines early. We should avoid controlling human behaviours and let the employees manage their timelines," expressed a third LinkedIn user.

"It seems to me, a well-researched, diplomatic trick of the company to create more pressure to the employees, by creating tight time frame to complete a job," commented fourth.

Featured Video Of The Day Oh Deer! Intruder Breaks Through Glass Window In US School. Watch