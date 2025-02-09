This Indian Startup Promises To 'Deliver' Humans In 10 Minutes For Career Advice, Internet Reacts

In today's fast-paced world, where instant gratification is the norm, an innovative startup has taken the concept of rapid delivery to the next level. Topmate.io, a pioneering platform has made it possible for individuals to access human expertise in real-time, revolutionising the way we seek guidance and support. Through Topmate, users can instantly connect with industry professionals, experts, and thought leaders from top companies and domains. This game-changing platform offers personalised career guidance, answers pressing questions, and provides valuable insights to help individuals advance in their careers.

Users can directly call industry experts between 6 PM and 10 PM daily, getting instant access to personalised advice and guidance. With a stellar 4.9-star rating, the platform has gained the trust of over 1 million users. Its vast network comprises more than 300,000 professionals, creators, and experts.

Nimisha Chanda, the marketing lead at Topmate.io, shared the new feature on X and wrote, "It's OVER for Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart. Because we're not just delivering groceries in 10 minutes—we're delivering humans. Humans who can: - Answer every question you throw at them - Help you land your dream job - Be your ultimate growth partners."

See the tweet here:

It's OVER for Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart.



Because we're not just delivering groceries in 10 minutes—we're delivering humans.



Humans who can:

- Answer every question you throw at them

- Help you land your dream job

- Be your ultimate growth partners



Try here -… pic.twitter.com/FK9ULELHHX — Nimisha Chanda (@NimishaChanda) February 7, 2025

"No more guesswork. No more endless Google searches. Just instant access to experts who've been there, done that. With Guidance in 10 Minutes by Topmate," the tweet added.

The announcement sparked discussion online, with users reacting with a mix of enthusiasm and scepticism. On one hand, many users were thrilled by the prospect of instant access to expert advice, praising the innovative concept. On the other hand, some users raised concerns about the service's feasibility, questioning how the platform would ensure the quality and reliability of the expert advice provided. Others wondered about the potential costs and limitations of the service.

One user wrote, "Interesting. However when it comes to opinions - people first look for free ones. Unlike products. Any datapoints on how much is this segment growing?"

Another commented, "How is this different than hiring a consultant?" A third said, "No any guidance will give job, you will just end up losing weight some bucks and hope. Go, sit and learn skills, make yourself worthy."

A fourth added, "A major issue is seen is information fatigue. When you have 10 people to ask questions from instead of one chatbot or Google. Things don't end up well. More people are going to end up being disappointed than being happy and that's just human nature."